NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was ejected for the second time in his major league career after tossing his helmet and bat when umpires called him out on what appeared to be a foul ball.

Houston had a 4-2 lead and runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh inning against the New York Mets on Sunday when Altuve appeared to foul a ball off his left foot. The ball went on three hops to third baseman Mark Vientos, who threw to first as Altuve remained in the batter’s box.

James Jean, umpiring behind the plate for the first time after making his major league debut Friday, didn’t signal a foul ball.

Altuve argued and manager Joe Espada came onto the field. The four umpires conferenced — that type of call is not subject to a video review — and crew chief Alan Porter signaled the out call.

Altuve then slammed his helmet and bat and was ejected.

His other ejection was on Aug. 6, 2016, when he was tossed during the seventh inning of a 3-2 loss against Texas for arguing after a called third strike by Porter.

