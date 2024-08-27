Jason Heyward is headed to the American League.

MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports the Houston Astros are close to signing the veteran outfielder.

Heyward, 37, was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week.

A native of Ridgewood, NJ, Heyward appeared in 63 games for the Dodgers this season. He was batting .208 with 36 hits, six home runs, 28 runs batted in and an OPS of .682 at the time of his release. Heyward was in his second season with the Dodgers.

The 14th overall pick of the 2007 MLB Amateur Draft, Heyward is in his 15th big-league season.

For his career, Heyward is a .257 hitter with 1,548 hits, 180 home runs, 709 RBI and an OPS of .748 in 1,766 games with the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves.

Heyward won the 2016 World Series as a member of the Cubs.