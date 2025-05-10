HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Jose Altuve left Saturday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning with right hamstring tightness.

Altuve was replaced by pinch-hitter Brendan Rodgers with one out in the third inning and Houston trailing 12-1.

He walked with one out in the first inning and scored on a single by Yainer Diaz with two outs.

The 35-year-old is hitting .259 with four home runs and 14 RBIs this season.

Altuve has played mostly left field this season but was in the lineup at second base Saturday night.

