DETROIT (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Taylor Trammell left Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers on a cart after crashing into the center field fence in the first inning.

The Tigers led 4-0 with no one out when Dillon Dingler hit a line drive to deep center. The ball deflected off Trammell's glove just before he hit the fence. Dingler ended up with an RBI triple, giving Detroit a five-run lead.

Trammell was examined by the Houston training staff and started to walk off the field before going to a knee. A cart was brought out and he was taken into the tunnel behind right field.

It was the second time Trammell had needed assistance from trainers in 15 hours. In the ninth inning of Houston's 1-0 loss on Tuesday night, he landed on his back after catching a foul flyball and had to be checked out before staying in the game.

