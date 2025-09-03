HOUSTON (AP) — The Astros placed right-hander Spencer Arrighetti on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right elbow before their game Wednesday night against the New York Yankees. The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Arrighetti was coming off two of his better starts this season, allowing one run on one hit and five walks with eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings against the Angels on Aug. 30 after he surrendered two runs over 5 2/3 innings at the Orioles on Aug. 24.

Arrighetti is 1-5 with a 5.35 ERA over seven starts this season. He was on the injured list from April 7 to Aug. 6 with a broken right thumb.

The Astros selected right-hander Jayden Murray from Triple-A Sugar Land and, in a corresponding move, transferred left-hander pitcher John Rooney to the 60-day injured list.

Earlier Wednesday, the Astros reinstated catcher Victor Caratini from the seven-day concussion injured list and optioned outfielder Chas McCormick to Sugar Land.

