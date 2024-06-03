The news is not positive for Jose Urquidy.

The Athletic's Chandler Rome reports the 29-year-old righty is seeking a second opinion on his injured elbow and two sources tell Rome that a second Tommy John surgery is a possibility.

A native of Mazatlan, Mexico, Urquidy previous underwent the surgery after the 2016 season.

Urquidy has yet to pitch in 2024, coming into spring training with elbow soreness.

He was lifted from a May 24 rehab start at Triple-A after only 56 pitches.

A member of the 2022 World Series-winning Astros, Urquidy is 27-16 for his career with an earned run average of 3.98 and a 1.143 WHIP in 405.0 innings pitched over 79 appearances in five seasons.