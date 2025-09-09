TORONTO (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Luis Garcia exited Tuesday’s game at Toronto in the second inning because of a sore right elbow.

AJ Blubaugh came on to replace Garcia, who was making his second start after sitting out more than two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Garcia threw 27 pitches, 14 for strikes.

Garcia gestured at his elbow and then motioned to the dugout after throwing an 88 mph pitch to Ernie Clement with two outs in the second. After a brief conversation on the mound, he walked off with a trainer.

Garcia had hit the previous batter, Addison Barger, on the foot with a first-pitch curveball.

The right-hander retired the side in order in the first inning. The second batter, Nathan Lukes, was out when his liner smacked off Garcia’s glove and popped up behind second base, where shortstop Jeremy Peña made a sliding catch.

Garcia's hardest pitch came in the second, a 91 mph fastball to Alejandro Kirk, the only batter he struck out.

Garcia got the win over the Angels on Sept. 1, allowing three hits and three runs in six innings in his first start since May 1, 2023.

