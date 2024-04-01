HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros earned their first win of 2024 in style, no-hitting the Toronto Blue Jays in a 10-0 rout on Monday night.

Ronel Blanco tossed the first gem of his career, striking out seven along the way.

It's the 8th time ever that Toronto has been no-hit, and the second time by the Astros (Justin Verlander, 2019).

The 30-year-old right-hander is in his third major league season after going 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 17 games with seven starts last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB