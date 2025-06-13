HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros traded Forrest Whitley to the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Friday, sending the struggling right-hander to a new home after he was once a highly regarded prospect.

The 6-foot-7 Whitley was selected by Houston with the No. 17 pick in the 2016 amateur draft. He had no record and an 8.44 ERA in eight relief appearances with the Astros over the past two years before he was designated for assignment on Sunday.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Whitley will work out of the bullpen with his new team.

“I saw him, just like you guys did in Houston," Cash said. "It’s pretty big stuff. ... Hopefully, with some messaging, good messaging, and Forrest, maybe a change of scenery — I have no idea — will help him. But we really like the arm, really like the off-speed pitches, the weapons that he has. Just want to get him in here and get to know him.”

Whitley, who turns 28 in September, was one of baseball's top pitching prospects going into the 2019 season. He missed the 2021 season after he had Tommy John surgery. He also missed extensive time in 2023 and 2024 due to various injuries.

He also was suspended in 2018 for 50 games without pay for violating the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

In his last outing with Houston, Whitley permitted five runs and four hits in two innings in a 16-3 loss to the Rays on May 31.

