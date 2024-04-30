Jose Abreu wants to get right.

The Houston Astros announced Tuesday the slugger will be optioned to their Rookie ball affiliate after a dreadful start to the season.

"He unselfishly was on board and in agreement with going back to West Palm Beach," general manager Dana Brown said.

Abreu, 37, is batting .099 through 71 at-bats in 22 games with seven hits and an OPS of .269.

The 2014 American League Rookie of the Year, the 2020 AL Most Valuable Player and three-time All-Star is in his 11th big league season and second with the Astros.

The Cienfuegos, Cuba native is in the second year of a three-year, $58 million deal.