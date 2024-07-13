Aledmys Diaz is returning to the Houston Astros.

The team announced the signing of the veteran infielder after he was designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics earlier this month.

Diaz, 33, spent four seasons with the Astros from 2019 to 2022.

In 12 games this season with the A's, Diaz batted .103 with three hits and an RBI over 30 plate appearances.

A native of Santa Clara, Cuba, Diaz was an All-Star in his rookie season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016.

Diaz has appeared in 703 games over nine seasons with the A's, Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Cardinals.

For his career, he is a .259 hitter with 602 hits, 78 home runs, 294 RBI and an OPS of .736.