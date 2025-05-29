HOUSTON (AP) — Houston manager Joe Espada said Thursday injured slugger Yordan Alvarez is getting “really close” to returning to the lineup after sitting out with a hand injury for almost a month.

Alvarez, who has been out since May 3 with right hand inflammation, hit off a pitching machine Thursday before the Astros opened a four-games series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“He’s getting really close,” Espada said. “This is the best I’ve seen him and this is the best he’s felt. So, really good news.”

Alvarez is scheduled to hit about 50 pitches off minor leaguers Friday as he moves closer to his return. Espada said they’re doing this so he can get game ready without going on a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

“That will be his way to kind of check that box and get ready for games,” Espada said.

The biggest obstacle to getting Alvarez back on the field has been to keep the inflammation away as he’s ramped up his activity.

“I felt good,” Alvarez said in Spanish through a translator after hitting Thursday. “Now I just have to wait to see how the hand reacts to the hitting. So hopefully I can return soon.”

Alvarez said it’s been difficult to be out for so long for an issue that at first was supposed to only keep him out a few days.

“Obviously… it’s been a little bit frustrating being on the IL because of my hand,” he said. “This is not a secret how difficult it is for a hitter to be dealing with hand pain. I’ve played hurt before, but obviously now with inflammation it’s a little bit different.”

He said his time on the injured list has lasted longer than expected because they’re trying to get him completely well so this isn’t something he’s dealing with for the rest of the season.

“This is something delicate,” he said. “I could have returned before but as soon as we saw the hand and how it reacted because of the inflammation, that’s why it’s been a little bit more time than I anticipated.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB