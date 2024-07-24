OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Brown had eight strikeouts in six innings to remain one of the hottest pitchers in baseball, helping the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Wednesday.

Chas McCormick homered for the first time in more than a month and Jose Altuve had three hits and two RBIs as the Astros bounced back to win the last game of the series after losing the first two in likely their final regular-season trip to the Coliseum.

The game was played before 14,978 fans, the third-largest crowd at the Coliseum this season.

Seth Brown had three hits for the A’s. Oakland had won five of six.

Hunter Brown (9-6) pitched around traffic in every inning he worked but limited the damage while winning for the eighth time in his last nine starts. The right-hander struck out the side twice and allowed eight hits with one walk.

During his strong stretch, Brown has lowered his ERA from 6.18 to 4.00.

Bryan Abreu, Taylor Scott and Bryan King retired three batters each to finish the game.

Lawrence Butler and Miguel Andujar got Oakland going early with back-to-back doubles in the first inning. Andujar was later thrown out by Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña trying to score on a grounder.

Houston tied it in the second after Jon Singleton reached on a two-base fielding error by Seth Brown at first base, then scored on Alutve’s single to left field. Altuve tried to stretch the hit into a double but was thrown out by Andujar.

Peña added an RBI single that deflected off Oakland pitcher JP Sears’ foot and bounced into left field in the sixth.

Altuve and Alex Bregman each doubled in a run as part of a four-run seventh.

Sears (7-8), unbeaten in his three previous starts this month, allowed eight runs (seven earned) and nine hits in six innings.

The A’s put two on with two outs in the seventh before Astros center fielder Jake Meyers made a tumbling catch on Brent Rooker’s short flyball to end the inning.

UP NEXT

Astros: Had not announced a scheduled starting pitcher for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park.

Athletics: The team plans to activate RHP Ross Stripling (1-9, 5.82 ERA) off the injured list to start Thursday’s series opener against the Angels. Stripling has been on a rehab assignment recovering from a strained right elbow. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb