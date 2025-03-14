WEST PALM BEACH - Tyler Whitaker hit the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Houston Astros defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday in spring training action.

With two outs, Whitaker's line-drive single scored Ben Gamel after Ryan Wrobleski was walked.

Toronto, which had its five-game winning streak snapped, got going early with a three-run first inning. Andres Gimenez hit a two-run triple to open the scoring and Ernie Clement brought Gimenez home on a sacrifice fly.

After making it a one-run game, the Astros scored three in the fifth inning to take their first lead. Yainer Diaz hit a two-run homer and then Quincy Hamilton hit a ground rule double to drive Zach Dezenzo home.

In the seventh, Rainer Nunez made it a one-run game for Toronto with a single that drove Steward Berroa home after a fielding error from Houston left fielder Chas McCormick. Addison Barger then knotted the score with a sac fly that got Josh Rivera to home plate.

Hayden Wesneski surrendered two hits, three runs and four walks while striking out three batters in 3 1/3 innings as Houston's starter.

Yariel Rodriguez gave up three hits, two runs and three walks along with striking out four batters in 3 2/3 innings starting on the mound for Toronto.

The Blue Jays next play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in Jupiter, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.