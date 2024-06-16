DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman had two homers and five RBIs in his first four-hit game, Ryan McMahon doubled twice and stole home, and the Colorado Rockies scored their most runs in two years in a 16-4 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

Goodman made his second big league start at catcher and put the Rockies ahead with a 440-foot solo homer in the third inning against rookie Jared Jones (4-6). He doubled in a run in a three-run fourth, singled and scored in the sixth, hit a 429-foot, two-run homer in the seventh off Justin Bruihl and had an an RBI groundout in a six-run eighth that included Michael Toglia's grand slam against Dennis Santana.

Colorado had six doubles, a triple and three home runs in its highest-scoring game since a 16-5 win over St. Louis on Aug. 9, 2022.

Andrew McCutchen and Nick Gonzales homered for the Pirates, who had won their previous five games at Coors Field. McCutchen joined Jeff Kent and Giancarlo Stanton as the only visiting players to homer in five straight games at the mile-high ballpark.

Pittsburgh gave up its most runs since a 16-0 loss against the New York Yankees on July 6, 2022.

McMahon doubled in the fifth and capped a two-run inning with a delayed steal of home, breaking for the plate after a 1-2 pitch to Nolan Jones when catcher Yasmani Grandal lobbed the ball back to Jones after looking McMahon back. It was McMahon’s first stolen base of the year, the 25th of his eight-year career, and the Rockies’ first steal of home since Dexter Fowler on July 21, 2011.

Ty Blach (3-4) gave up two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Jones (4-6) allowed six runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: C Henry Davis (concussion protocol) was placed on the 7-day injured list. He left Friday’s game in the seventh inning after taking a foul ball off his mask in the sixth inning. … C Jason Delay was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. … SS Oneil Cruz (sore ankle) did pregame activities but was held out of the lineup for a second straight game. … LHP Ryan Borucki (triceps) threw 28 pitches in a bullpen session. … LHP Marco Gonzalez (forearm strain) threw a bullpen session Saturday.

Rockies: CF Brenton Doyle (left patellar tendinitis) was a late scratch. ... OF Jake Cave had three hits in his return to the lineup after being scratched Friday when struck by a line drive in batting practice.

UP NEXT

RHP Dakota Hudson (2-8, 4.87 ERA) is to start for the Rockies in Sunday's finale of the three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb