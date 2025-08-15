DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman homered, Victor Vodnik struck out two in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Friday night.

Goodman hit his 25th homer — a solo shot off Brandon Pfaadt (12-8) in the first to put the Rockies in front.

Tanner Gordon (3-5) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings for the victory. He gave up 10 runs on 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings of a 13-6 loss to Pfaadt and the Diamondbacks in Phoenix his last time out.

Jimmy Herget fanned four in two innings, and Juan Mejia struck out two in the eighth to set up Vodnik's fifth save.

Tyler Freeman tripled for Colorado leading off the fifth and scored on Jordan Beck's two-out double.

Ketel Marte singled leading off the Arizona sixth and Corbin Carroll followed with a four-pitch walk to end Gordon's day. McCarthy singled off Herget to get the Diamondbacks within a run.

Key moment

Doyle threw out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. at third trying to advance on McCarthy's hit in the sixth before Herget struck out Locklear on a foul tip to keep it 4-3.

Key stat

Karros went 2 for 3 with a walk to raise his average to .321 in eight games in the majors. He's the son of former Dodgers first baseman Eric Karros.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.46) was set to start Saturday night opposite RHP Chase Dollander (2-9, 6.35).

