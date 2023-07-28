Hyun Jin Ryu is returning to the Majors with the Toronto Blue Jays and will make his first start of the season on Tuesday at Rogers Centre against the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles, manager John Schneider told the media on Friday.

Schneider also revealed the plan is to use a six-man rotation going forward.

Ryu has looked sharp in multiple rehab starts in the minors over the past few weeks as he worked his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2022.

Ryu, a 36-year-old left-hander from South Korea, has posted a 21-12 record with a 4.07 ERA over 49 starts since the Blue Jays signed him to a four-year, $80 million contract ahead of the 2020 season. He will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Additionally, Schneider said that reliever Chad Green, signed by the Blue Jays this off-season after he completed Tommy John surgery of his own in June of last year, is expected to pitch another inning of relief in Single-A Dunedin on Saturday.

The 32-year-old native of Greenville, S.C., native spent the first seven years of his major league career with the New York Yankees, where he appeared in 272 games (24 starts). He has a 3.17 earned runs average with 494 strikeouts in 383.2 innings pitched.