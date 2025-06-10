PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ian Happ homered twice, including a two-run shot in the sixth inning that rallied the Chicago Cubs to an 8-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Dansby Swanson, Happ and Michael Busch each hit a solo shot off rookie Phillies starter Mick Abel.

The 23-year-old Abel dazzled in his first two major league starts, with a 0.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings. He wasn’t dominant in this one but kept the Phillies in the game. He had the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth but got Kyle Tucker to check-swing on his 89th pitch for strike three to end the threat.

Abel has been a boost to a rotation that learned Aaron Nola wouldn’t be able to throw the ball for at least two more weeks because of an injured rib. Nola had already been out since early May with a sprained right ankle.

Max Kepler hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia in the second.

The Phillies chased Colin Rea with one out in the fifth. Alec Bohm greeted Ryan Brasier with a two-run single to center for a 4-3 lead.

Just as they surrendered a late lead a night earlier, the Phillies bullpen faltered once again.

Happ's seventh homer off Taijuan Walker (2-5) — a two-out drive to right — put the Cubs ahead to stay. Walker was demoted to the bullpen after another tough start to the season.

Caleb Thielbar (2-1) tossed a scoreless sixth for the win.

The Cubs tacked on three runs in the eighth to send the Phillies to their 10th loss in 12 games.

K

ey moment

Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh, who hit the winning single in the 11th inning on Monday, was hampered by left elbow soreness and left in the top of the sixth. He was hit on the elbow on a tag in the second inning.

Key stat

It was Happ's 16th career multihomer game.

Up next

The Cubs send RHP Ben Brown (3-4, 5.37 ERA) to the mound against Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (5-2, 4.46 ERA) on Wednesday.

