Ichiro Suzuki's unforgettable career has the ending it deserves, as the Japanese icon has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner will join Ichiro in the Class of 2025.

Ichiro (99.7%) is the second player to fall one vote short of being a unanimous selection, receiving 393 of 394 available votes.

Ichiro spent 19 years in the Majors after playing his first nine professional seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.

The native of Nishi Kasugai-gun, Japan made an immediate and dramatic impact on MLB in his first year stateside with the Seattle Mariners, earning AL Rookie of the Year and AL Most Valuable Player honours after hitting a league-leading .350 with 56 stolen bases and 127 runs scored to help the Mariners tie the MLB record for wins in a single season with 116.

That was only the beginning for the feisty right fielder: He registered at least 200 hits in his first 10 seasons with the Mariners (including a single-season record 262 in 2004), was named an All-Star and took home a Gold Glove Award in all 10 campaigns to go with two batting titles.

Ichiro continued his storied career with stops in New York with the Yankees and the Miami Marlins before finishing his career in Seattle at age 45.

Known for his playful personality and unforgettable batting stance in the left-handed batters box, Ichiro made an indelible impact on the sport both in North America and in Japan.

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, arguably the biggest player in the sport in the 21st century, credited Ichiro for his impact personally.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for [Suzuki]," Ohtani said in 2018 ahead of a game against the Mariners.

The two never got to play against each other as Suzuki was moved to a front office role that season.

"What he has done for this game, our country and the fans," Ohtani continued. "I wish we could have played against him, but it wasn't meant to be. Wish nothing but the best for him moving forward."

Suzuki owns the most hits in professional baseball history, with 4,367, when combining his numbers in NPB and MLB.

Never a major power threat - he slugged .402 for his entire major league career - Suzuki always possessed an innate ability to drop the ball wherever he needed to get a hit. And his opponents noticed.

"I really believe that he could look at the field and decide where he wanted to hit the ball and then he would hit it in a manner that would fall in front of outfielders," former manager Joe Maddon said. "Although he had pop in his bat, he knew how to just hit it over infielders -almost like his bat was a fungo - and as if the pitcher was just tossing it up in the air and he would hit it somewhere, it was just really maddening to defend it."

In 2,653 career MLB games, Suzuki hit .311 with 3,089 hits, 1,420 runs scored, 509 stolen bases and 117 home runs.

Suzuki was named an All-Star 10 times and earned 10 Gold Glove Awards in right field to go with three Silver Slugger awards, an MVP and Rookie of the Year.

Sabathia, an imposing 6-foot-6 lefty, was a dominant force on the hill from his debut in 2001 until his retirement in 2019.

Three years after being selected in the first round of the 1998 MLB Amateur Draft by Cleveland out of high school, Sabathia made his debut and held a record of 17-5 his debut season.

If not for Ichiro Suzuki's historic debut that year, Sabathia would have earned Rookie of the Year honours - but that year was just the start of what was to come from Sabathia.

Over a 19-year career that featured stops with Cleveland, the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees, Sabathia was a consistent performer.

He ranks near the top of every major pitching stat in the 21st century: second in wins (251), third in complete games (38), fourth in shutouts (12), first in innings pitched (3,577.1) and third in strikeouts (3,093).

His run of dominance in the mid-2000s was a sight to behold every five days. The Vallejo, Calif. native took home a Cy Young award in 2007, finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting in 2008 despite starting more games in the American League than National and earned five top-5 Cy Young finishes from 2007-11.

The 2008 season is one that will go down in history for Sabathia - after joining the Brewers on July 7 in a mega deal, Sabathia went 11-2 in his final 17 starts with an earned-run average of 1.65 and seven complete games and three shutouts, practically carrying the Brewers to a postseason appearance by himself.

Sabathia turned it up in September with the Brewers fading down the stretch, making his final three starts of that campaign on three days’ rest.

"It was no conversation between me and the Brewers," he told reporters. "We didn't have pitching, so I just told them, 'I'm pitching.' It was me telling them I'm pitching on three days' rest. I was young, I felt good, I was having fun ... I didn't want the season to end. If that meant I had to pitch on three days' rest, then that's what I had to do."

In 2009, Sabathia, in his first season with the Yankees, helped the team to their 27th and most recent World Series title. He was named ALCS MVP after throwing 16 two-run innings across two starts, and finished that postseason with a 1.98 ERA in five starts.

Sabathia becomes the first pitcher to be inducted to the Hall of Fame on their first ballot since Mariano Rivera and Roy Halladay earned the honour in 2019.

For his MLB career, Sabathia held a 3.74 ERA with 3,093 strikeouts and a 251-161 record across 561 games pitched (560 starts). He was a six-time All-Star and earned one Cy Young award in his career.

Wagner spent 16 seasons in the majors from 1995-2010, making stops with the Houston Astros, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.

A reliever from day one, Wagner appeared in 853 games in his career, and ranks second all-time among lefty relievers in saves (422) behind John Franco (424).

Wagner was named an All-Star seven times in his storied career, and was a consistently dominant closer that rarely had down years - a sight not seen often amongst relief pitchers.

Outside of a rough season in 2000 with the Astros which was cut short by a torn flexor tendon in which Wagner finished with an earned-run average of 6.18, the hard-throwing lefty never had a season with an ERA below 3.00.

Wagner featured a fastball that routinely exceeded 100 miles per hour, and a devastating slider that he used to put up historic strikeout numbers.

He set a major league record in 1997, his second full season in the majors, with a 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings rate - a record he broke the two following seasons.

His 1999 campaign with the Astros went down as one of the best seasons by a relief pitcher in major league history - Wagner pitched to a 1.57 ERA with 124 strikeouts over 74.2 innings and finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting.

Wagner still holds the distinction of highest strikeout per nine innings rate (11.9) among any pitcher with at least 900 innings pitched in MLB history.

In 853 career games pitched, the Marion, Va. native has an ERA of 2.31 with 1,196 strikeouts over 903.0 innings pitched. He was named to seven All-Star teams and was named Rolaids Relief pitcher of the year in 1999.