The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have been calling teams about potential trades for international bonus pool money with hopes of increasing what they can offer free agent Roki Sasaki, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.



Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times first reported the Dodgers' interest in adding bonus pool money on Wednesday.

Feinsand adds that one executive said the Padres and Dodgers aren't the only team looking to add money to spend on international free agents. Multiple reports indicate the Dodgers, Padres and Toronto Blue Jays are the final three teams being considered by Sasaki during his decision making process.

“There are a number of teams asking for international money some that you would guess and some that you would not. [The Dodgers and Padres] are certainly reaching out but they aren’t alone, other teams are recognizing opportunities," an executive told Feinsand.

The Padres and Blue Jays currently have $6,261,600 in their international pool, while the Dodgers are a bit behind at $5,146,200. Teams are allowed to trade for up to 60 per cent of their international bonus pool, meaning Toronto and San Diego could accumulate as much as $10,018,560 compared to Los Angeles' maximum total of $8,233,920.

This would represent the bulk of what Sasaki is eligible to sign for as the 23-year-old is bound by MLB's international signing rules. Once he signs, he would make the Major League minimum next season and be under club control through 2030 and not eligible for arbitration under after 2027.

Sasaki's posting ends next Thursday on Jan. 23, meaning he has to sign an MLB contract before then. His team in Japan, the Chiba Lotte Marines, posted him on Dec. 9, opening a 45-day window for him to reach an MLB agreement.

Sasaki is the No. 2 ranked player on TSN's Top 75 MLB Free Agents list released in November. The 23-year-old went 10-5 last season for Chiba, recording a 2.35 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 111.0 innings.