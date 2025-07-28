The Toronto Blue Jays have made numerous roster moves ahead of the team's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles Monday night.

The team announced that infielder Will Wagner has been reinstated from the restricted list and will be active for Monday's contest, outfielder Alan Roden has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, while right handed pitcher Bowden Francis has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement.

Wagner was put on the restricted list Saturday to attend his father, Billy Wagner's, induction into Cooperstown on Sunday. In 24 games this season, Wagner, 26, has hit .305 with two home runs and 11 RBI.

Roden, 25, concludes his third stint with the big-league club. He was part of the opening-day roster, where he appeared in 28 games before he was sent down to the minors at the start of May. Roden returned to the majors in June, but saw limited playing time, appearing in 14 games over a three-week span.

In 43 games in his rookie season, Roden has hit .204 with one home run and eight runs batted in across 113 plate appearances.

Francis hits the 60-day injured list after initially being placed on the 15-day IL on June 17.

The 29-year-old has struggled this season after a career year in 2024. He has a 2-8 record with a 6.05 earned-run average, having allowed 19 home runs in 14 starts this season.

Francis went 8-5 last season with a 3.30 ERA and allowed 17 homers in 13 starts.