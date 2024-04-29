MIAMI (AP) — Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo said Monday he looks forward to rejoining the club soon after tests revealed a mild flexor muscle strain in his throwing elbow.

The 26-year-old Luzardo, Miami’s opening day starter, was placed on the injured list Friday. He first experienced discomfort a day earlier.

Luzardo, who is 0-2 with a 6.58 ERA in five starts, resumed throwing Monday and is optimistic he dodged a serious injury.

“Today was extremely positive. Took three days off from throwing, came out today and felt like nothing ever happened,” Luzardo said. “Hopefully, I can just build up quickly and get back to the team as soon as possible.”

The Marlins' starting rotation has been hit hard by injuries, and Miami entered Monday with an NL-worst 6-23 record a year after reaching the playoffs. Former NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara and Eury Pérez will both miss the season after having elbow surgery, while Braxton Garrett has not pitched in the majors this year because of a left shoulder impingement.

Manager Skip Schumaker said if Luzardo continues to show no discomfort while throwing, he will proceed to bullpen sessions and minor league rehab outings.

“It’s a progression,” Schumaker said. “Of course you love to see him playing catch after a big scare a couple of days ago. So that’s a good sign. Let’s what happens (Tuesday) with the recovery.”

