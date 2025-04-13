HOUSTON (AP) — Isaac Paredes hit a three-run homer to cap Houston’s five-run second inning, Hayden Wesneski struck out a career-high 10 and the Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Sunday.

Cam Smith and Mauricio Dubón hit RBI singles off Angels starter Kyle Hendricks (0-1) before Paredes launched his home run into the Crawford Boxes to give the Astros a 5-2 lead. Paredes has homered in three straight games, all to left field.

Jeremy Peña had an RBI groundout in the sixth and Jose Altuve hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Wesneski (1-1) allowed three runs — all on solo home runs — and five hits in six innings. He retired 11 straight during one stretch before Kevin Newman’s two-out single in the fifth.

Taylor Ward led off for the Angels with a solo homer, his 10th career leadoff home run. He has five homers in his last five games.

Nolan Schanuel hit a solo shot in the second and Jorge Soler hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Hendricks allowed five runs and four hits in four innings. Hendricks had allowed two runs over 11 innings in his first two starts this season.

Key moment

With runners on first and second and two outs in the seventh, Bryan Abreu struck out Ward to end the inning and keep Houston ahead by three.

Key stat

Houston pitching combined for 16 strikeouts and no walks.

Up next

After an off day Monday, Los Angeles LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 5.00 ERA) starts Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Texas. Houston LHP Framber Valdez (1-1, 2.50) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series at St. Louis.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb