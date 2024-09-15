PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a game-ending single off Edwin Díaz with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied late for the second straight day to beat the Mets 2-1 on Sunday and win two of three from New York.

Tyrone Taylor homered in the eighth against Cristopher Sánchez but Buddy Kennedy tied the score in the bottom half with an RBI double off David Peterson, who pitched a season-high 7 2/3 innings.

Nick Castellanos singled with one out in the ninth against Díaz (5-4) and stole second as Alec Bohm struck out. Down 0-2 in the count, Realmuto lined a 99.5 mph fastball over the high, outside corner to right-center for his sixth career walk-off hit.

“I’m just trying to put the ball in play and get the barrel on something,” Realmuto said. “These are the types of games you’re going to play in the postseason; these are the types of opponents we’re going to be playing. To be able to scratch it out, find a way to win, those are the types of things that build momentum and we need to keep that going into the postseason.”

New York (81-68) began the day tied for the final NL wild card spot with Atlanta (81-67), which played at the Los Angeles Dodgers later Sunday. The Mets, who wasted a 4-0 lead Saturday, lost for just the fourth time in their last 16 games.

“We had an opportunity and we didn’t get it done,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “We just have to turn the page. We have to continue to play well.”

Philadelphia (90-59), which has a large NL East lead, reached 90 wins in consecutive seasons for the first time since four in a row from 2008-11.

“Our guys just keep moving forward,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “They know it’s a long year and it’s a new day tomorrow.”

The teams will meet four more times in New York, beginning on Thursday.

Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor exited with back discomfort in the middle of the second inning. Lindor also left Friday’s game in the middle of the seventh inning because of lower back soreness and was held out of the lineup on Saturday. He singled to center leading off the game and had an assist on Trea Turner’s grounder in the bottom half.

Lindor said he felt the discomfort after taking the first few steps out of the batter's box on his first-inning hit. He will be evaluated on Monday and have further tests, including an MRI.

“It's extremely difficult,” he said. “As someone who wants to post and be available, it's difficult to come out of a game and not be available.”

Lindor said the back discomfort has been bothering him for awhile and it worsened during this series.

José Ruiz (4-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Sánchez gave up six hits with seven strikeouts, allowing just his ninth home run in 172 innings.

Peterson allowed four hits.

Luisangel Acuña replaced Lindor and went 0 for 3 with a strikeout. Acuña, a younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., had a pair of singles in his major-league debut on Saturday.

Mets pinch-hitter Jesse Winker was ejected by plate umpire Nestor Ceja for arguing after a called third strike in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: 3B Alec Bohm returned from a strained left hand that had sidelined him since Sept. 3 and went 1 for 4 with a strikeout. … INF Edmundo Sosa (back spasms) played for Triple-A Lehigh Valley for the second straight day but is nearing a return to the Phillies.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35) starts against Washington RHP Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.19) on Monday night in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Phillies: Philadelphia LHP Ranger Suárez (12-6, 3.05) and Milwaukee RHP Aaron Civale (6-8, 4.57) are on the mound Monday in the start of a seven-game trip.

