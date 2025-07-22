ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out nine and allowed a leadoff homer in six solid innings, and Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis García homered as the Texas Rangers beat the Athletics 6-2 on Tuesday night.

DeGrom (10-2) was making his first start since July 12. The All-Star right-hander opted not to pitch in the Midsummer Classic and settled down quickly after allowing a homer to Lawrence Butler at the start. DeGrom retired 10 straight A's at one point and allowed just three hits while throwing 86 pitches, 60 for strikes.

Garcia's homer in the fourth inning tied it and Texas went ahead to stay in the sixth on Semien's 364-foot shot off the foul pole in left field that required replay review to be confirmed.

Seager’s 3-run shot highlighted a four-run seventh. The Rangers shortstop has reached base in 23 straight games.

Sean Newcomb (2-5) took the loss for the Athletics. Starter J.T. Ginn yielded one run in five innings, allowing five hits with two strikeouts.

Butler's homer was his 14th of the season for the A's, who have lost three straight.

Key moment

Seager's three-run, 399-foot homer in a four-run seventh provided the necessary run support to secure the victory.

Key stat

DeGrom secured his 10th win of the season, marking the fifth time in his career he has had double-digit wins.

Up next

The Athletics will start LHP JP Sears (7-8, 5.13 ERA) in the finale of the three-game set on Wednesday. The Rangers have not announced a starter.

