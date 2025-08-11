ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Burger hit a pinch-hit RBI single in the 10th inning and the Texas Rangers ended their four-game losing streak with a 7-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Burger lined a 99.4 mph pitch from Andrew Saalfrank (0-1) off the left-field wall to end the game. Sam Haggerty, the automatic runner who had advanced to third on Marcus Semien's flyout, scored the winning run.

Rowdy Tellez had tied the game when he homered leading off the bottom of the ninth.

Phil Maton (2-3), who earned his first win with Texas as the fifth reliever after starter Nathan Eovaldi struggled, retired all three batters he faced in the 10th.

The Rangers overcame a 5-0 deficit after Arizona hit three off its four homers off Eovaldi, who had gone 6-0 with a 0.47 ERA in his previous six starts since the beginning of July. The veteran right-hander ended up with a no-decision after allowing season highs of five runs and eight hits over five innings.

Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo both hit two-run homers in the third, an inning after rookie first baseman Tyler Locklear's solo shot. Blaze Alexander homered in the sixth and Arizona, which had won its last three games, led 6-1.

Dbacks starter Ryne Nelson struck out six without a walk over his 5 1/3 innings. He exited after Wyatt Langford’s three-run homer got the Rangers within 6-5.

Corey Seager had an RBI double in the Texas third, then drove in another run with a single before scoring on Langford’s 16th homer.

Key moment

The 13th homer this season for Tellez, who has two in 16 games since joining the Rangers about three weeks ago.

Key stat

The Rangers are 7-5 in extra innings, 5-3 at home. Arizona dropped to 4-9.

Up next

Rangers rookie Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.05 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Tuesday night. Anthony DeSclafani (1-2, 4.20) goes for the Diamondbacks.

