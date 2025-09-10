ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Burger homered twice and the playoff-chasing Texas Rangers beat Milwaukee 6-3 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the Brewers, who still have the best record in the majors.

Milwaukee (89-58), on the verge of being the first team to clinch a playoff spot, hadn't been swept since losing its first three games this season at the New York Yankees.

The Brewers quickly led 2-0 after Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio opened the game with back-to-back homers. They didn't score again until Rhys Hoskins' pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth that chased Merrill Kelly (12-7), the trade deadline acquisition from Arizona who scattered 10 hits and struck out six.

Freddy Peralta (16-6) missed a chance to be the first MLB pitcher to 17 wins. The All-Star right-hander struck out nine, but allowed five runs on a season-high 113 pitches in five innings.

Burger homered leading off the second to end Peralta's streak of 30 consecutive scoreless innings, two short of Teddy Higuera’s franchise record set in 1987. Burger's 16th homer of the season was a two-run shot in the fifth for a 5-2 lead.

Texas (77-70) moved within two games of Houston for the AL West lead — the teams play three times next week — and a half-game of Seattle for the American League's final wild card. The Astros and Mariners both had games Wednesday night.

Key moment

Texas went up 3-2 in the third when Peralta had his only two walks before allowing runs on a fielder's choice grounder and a balk.

Key stat

Texas has won 15 of its last 20 games and is seven games over .500 for the first time this season.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday before playing Friday night. Milwaukee opens a series at home against St. Louis; and the Rangers are in New York with Jacob deGrom facing the Mets for the first time.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB