ATLANTA (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning for the second of San Diego's three long balls, helping the Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series.

Gavin Sheets and Manny Machado homered for San Diego, which ended a six-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory in Friday night.

By winning two of three in the series, the Padres received a boost after placing right-hander Michael King on the 15-day disabled list before the game with inflammation in his right shoulder.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had a double and a walk with two strikeouts for the Braves after hitting long home runs in each of his first two games of the season.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, was activated from the injured list Friday almost a year after he tore his left ACL.

Atlanta right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4) matched his career high with 11 strikeouts while giving up four runs, two earned, in seven innings.

Atlanta led 3-1 through five innings.

Key moment

After a fielding error by Braves third baseman Austin Riley on Luis Arreaz’s grounder, Sheets’ two-run homer off Schwellenbach in the sixth tied it at 3.

Key stat

Padres right-hander Dylan Cease earned his seventh no-decision after giving up three runs in five innings with eight strikeouts. Cease, from Milton near Atlanta, has lost his last three decisions since his only win on April 2 against Cleveland. Jeremiah Estrada (2-3) pitched a scoreless sixth and Robert Suarez recorded the final three outs for his 17th save.

Up next

The Padres will open a three-game home series against the Marlins on Monday. The Braves are off on Monday before opening a three-game series at Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

___

