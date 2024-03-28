SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth's two-run double highlighted a four-run seventh inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday to spoil Bob Melvin's return to San Diego.

While it was opening day for the Giants, the Padres began the season by splitting a two-game series last week against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea.

Melvin managed the Padres for the last two seasons before leaving for the Giants with a year left on his contract. He skippered the Padres into the 2022 NL Championship Series and then presided over a disappointing season that included reports of an irreparable relationship with general manager A.J. Preller. He was replaced by Mike Shildt.

Jung Hoo Lee hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of his first big league game to put the Giants ahead 3-2 in the seventh.

But the Padres responded in the bottom of the inning. Luis Campusano hit a leadoff single and took third on Tyler Wade's single to right. Campusano scored on catcher Patrick Bailey's errant throw when Wade stole second. Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead RBI single two batters ahead of Cronenworth's double.

Lee singled in the fifth for his first big league hit. He played seven seasons in Korea before signing a $113 million, six-year contract with the Giants. Nick Ahmed hit a tying RBI single ahead of Lee in the seventh.

Padres newcomer Yuki Matsui (1-0) got the win and Robert Suarez pitched the ninth for his second save. He gave up Michael Conforto's home run for his third hit.

Luke Jackson (0-1) left with an injury in the seventh after facing three batters and failing to get an out.

Padres ace Yu Darvish allowed one run and five hits while striking out seven and walking one in his second start this season.

Logan Webb, the 2023 NL Cy Young Award runner-up to new teammate Blake Snell, was perfect the first time through the order. He allowed two runs and five hits in six innings, with five strikeouts and two walks.

There was a moment of silence for owner Peter Seidler, who died on Nov. 14 at age 63. His widow, Sheel, threw the ceremonial first pitch.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Kyle Harrison is scheduled to start opposite Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (0-0, 16.88).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB