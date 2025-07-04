SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth singled to right field with the bases loaded and two outs in the 10th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Cronenworth's single off Robert Garcia (1-4) brought in automatic runner Jackson Merrill. Cronenworth raised his right index finger as he rounded first base and was mobbed by teammates near second after his fifth career walk-off hit.

Manny Machado was intentionally walked to open the inning and Luis Arraez struck out. Gavin Sheets singled to center to load the bases. Xander Bogaerts injured himself swinging at the first pitch of his at-bat, was checked by an athletic trainer and left the game. Bryce Johnson replaced him and struck out.

The Rangers went to extra innings for the sixth time in nine games, losing four of them.

Machado had two hits to reach 1,997 in his career, including a 440-foot solo home run to straightaway center field in the fourth to pull the Padres to 2-1. Machado, elected the National League's starting third baseman for the All-Star Game, has 356 career homers.

The Rangers jumped on Randy Vásquez with two outs in the third. Josh Smith walked and Corey Seager singled, with both scoring when Marcus Semien doubled to right-center over Fernando Tatis Jr.'s outstretched glove.

After Machado's homer pulled the Padres within one, they tied it in the sixth, getting just one run despite loading the bases with one out.

Tatis opened with a triple that ticked off the glove of right fielder Adolis García. Machado's one-out walk chased starter Kumar Rocker, and Arraez greeted Hoby Milner with an RBI single. Sheets singled to load the bases before Milner struck out Bogaerts and Cronenworth.

Adrian Morejon (5-3) got the win.

Key moment

Cronenworth's single ended it after 3 hours, 8 minutes.

Key stat

Machado can become the 12th player to reach 350 homers and 2,000 hits at age 32 or younger.

Up next

Rangers RHP Jack Leiter (4-5, 4.29 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday night against Padres RHP Stephen Kolek (3—3, 3.73).

