WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams hit a home run, Jake Irvin gave up one run and two hits in six innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta starter Max Fried kept his team close, but the Braves only had six hits and fell one game behind the Mets — 6-2 winners over the Blue Jays on Wednesday — in the race for the third NL wild card. Atlanta has now lost six of its last 11.

“We’ve just been having a hard time scoring runs," said Braves manager Brian Snitker. “You still have to score. You got to really, really pitch good, which we have, but the offense has got to be more consistent if you’re going to support the pitching.”

Fried (9-9) allowed four runs on 11 hits over six innings, striking out six and walking none with one hit batter on 94 pitches. The left-hander has gone at least six innings in four of his last five starts, but this was the first time allowing four earned runs since Aug. 10.

“You can’t control a lot but at the same time it’s frustrating because we’re trying to win games," Fried said. “It doesn’t matter if a ball is hit 40 mph or 120 mph, I’d much rather be getting an out. It’s frustrating."

Irvin (10-12) held the Braves hitless for 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one, and was 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA in four starts against Atlanta this season.

“Those guys get to see me a lot, but the role’s reversed as well," Irvin said. "Just understanding what those guys do and how we can best pitch around them and pitch to them, I think helped out a lot.”

Abrams' 420-foot home run over the center-field wall in the fourth inning was the fourth longest of his career, and left the ballpark at 105.8 mph. With his 20th homer, he is the fifth Nationals player with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season, joining Lane Thomas (2023), Bryce Harper (2016), Ian Desmond (2012, 2013, 2014) and Alfonso Soriano (2006).

“That’s a heck of an accomplishment for a young player," said Nationals manager Dave Martinez. "I’m really proud of him. He’s been battling every day. To get that out of the way, maybe he can relax a little bit and finish up the season strong.”

Michael Harris II lined a double to the right-center field wall for the Braves' first hit with two outs in the top of the sixth. Jorge Soler followed with a double to put Atlanta on the board.

Irvin mixed his curveball with his sinker before finishing Marcell Ozuna with 92 mph fastball swinging strikeout to end the threat.

Atlanta managed to get a baserunner into scoring position in the seventh and eighth innings with one out, but was not able to push a run across, going 1 for 7 on the night.

"We have to be better. It still hurts when you get guys on, you can’t get them in,” Snitker said.

Dylan Crews added a pair of hits for Washington, including a run-scoring single, breaking an 0-for-10 slump. James Wood's on-base streak reached a career-high 12 games with two singles and an RBI.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Reynaldo López returned to the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The MRI showed no structural damage. Snitker is hopeful to get López back before the end of the regular season.

“It was good,” Snitker said. “The MRI came back clean. He’s got inflammation. Hopefully we will calm it down, then give him a few days off, and then see where he’s at when he starts throwing again.”

The team recalled RHP Daysbel Hernández and selected the contract of 2B Cavan Biggio. ... INF Luke Williams was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... RHP Jimmy Herget was designated for assignment.

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (right flexor muscle strain, 15-day IL) is expected to make at least one more rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg. Martinez wants Williams to throw four innings and 65 pitches.

UP NEXT

The Braves have a day off Thursday and begin a four-game home series with the Dodgers on Friday night. RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (5-7, 3.78 ERA) will start the opener.

The Nationals homestand continues when they send LHP Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.43) against the Marlins RHP Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.40) on Thursday night.

