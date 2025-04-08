WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood homered twice and matched a career high with five RBIs, leading the Washington Nationals over the Dodgers 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory and their first home series win over Los Angeles since 2014.

Los Angeles lost four of five following an 8-0 start. Shohei Ohtani was 1 for 5 with a ninth-inning single.

Wood hit a two-run homer off Justin Wrobleski (0-1) in the first, drew a bases-loaded walk in a three-run second and hit another two-run shot in the fourth for an 8-0 lead.

Wood, who also went deep in Monday’s series opener, had the second two-homer game of his big league career. The first was Sept. 15 against Miami.

Wrobleski started in place of two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, who went on the injured list Sunday with shoulder inflammation. Wrobleski allowed eight runs in five innings.

Washington’s Brad Lord, a 25-year-old right-hander, allowed two hits and two walks in three-plus scoreless innings in his first major league start. He struck out Ohtani swinging for two of his four strikeouts.

Colin Poche (1-2) replaced him after a leadoff single in the fourth and struck out the next three batters.

Andy Pages and Kiké Hernandez hit solo home runs for Los Angeles.

Key moment

Wood hit a first-pitch fastball into the first row of the seats in left-center in the first inning for a 2-0 lead.

Key stat

Since his debut last July 1, Wood has as many multihomer games as the rest of the Nationals combined. Luis García Jr. (July 3) and Keibert Ruiz (Aug. 15) also had two-homer games in that span.

Up next

RHP Landon Knack (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his first start of the season for Los Angeles on Wednesday as the series concludes. RHP Jake Irvin (0-0, 5.40), who is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in four career outings against the Dodgers, starts for Washington.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb