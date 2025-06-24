SAN DIEGO (AP) — James Wood had a three-run homer among his three hits, drove in four and scored three times for the Washington Nationals, who beat the San Diego Padres 10-6 on Monday night.

Josh Bell also homered and finished with three RBIs. CJ Abrams had three hits and scored three times, twice on hits by Wood.

Wood, Abrams and Bell were involved in the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto from Washington to the Padres on Aug. 2, 2022. Bell came over with Soto while Abrams and Wood were among the six players the Padres sent to Washington. Abrams was a rookie and Wood a prospect. The Padres traded Soto to the New York Yankees in December 2023.

This was Wood's first game at Petco Park.

Wood broke open the game with a three-run shot off the right-field foul pole against Yuki Matsui in the eighth inning. Abrams and Daylen Lile were aboard for Wood's 22nd homer.

Bell's 10th homer sailed into the second deck in left in the ninth.

Abrams reached on a two-base throwing error by starter Stephen Kolek (3-3) leading off the fourth and scored on Wood's single. Luis García Jr. doubled, Nathaniel Lowe hit an RBI single, Bell hit a sacrifice fly and Brady House added an RBI single.

Washington added two runs in the fifth with five straight one-out singles. Abrams' hit chased Kolek, and García and Bell hit RBI singles off Wandy Peralta.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a 435-foot, three-run homer in the ninth for the Padres. Manny Machado homered leading off the fourth and Jake Cronenworth connected leading off the seventh. It was Machado's 13th overall and seventh in June. It was Cronenworth's sixth and Tatis' 15th.

Nationals starter Mitchell Parker (5-8) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Key moment

Wood's big night no doubt had Padres fans wondering what would have been if he hadn't been involved in the Soto trade.

Key stat

Machado has 1,990 career hits and 355 homers. He can become the 12th player to reach 350 homers and 2,000 hits at age 32 or younger.

Up next

Nationals RHP Trevor Williams (3-8, 5.54 ERA), a San Diego native, and Padres RHP Ryan Bergert (1-0, 1.88) are scheduled to start Tuesday night.

