BALTIMORE (AP) — Janson Junk allowed five hits over seven innings to prevail in a pitcher's duel with former Marlins standout Trevor Rogers, Derek Hill drove in two runs and Xavier Edwards homered to help Miami beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Saturday.

Dane Myers had two hits and scored a run for the Marlins, who cranked up their offense in the latter innings after being held to one single by Rogers through the sixth.

Junk (4-1) walked none and struck out two in the longest outing of his career. The right-hander had only two perfect innings, but repeatedly came up with the right pitch when it mattered.

Rogers (2-1) was facing his former team for the first time since being traded last July for Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby. The lefty was lifted with two outs in the seventh of a scoreless game after allowing a single to Myers.

Gregory Soto promptly hit Stowers with a pitch and Hill followed with an RBI single. Miami padded the margin with a run in the eighth and pulled away with a four-run ninth, capped by Edwards' two-run drive off Scott Blewett.

Rogers gave up two hits — both to Myers — and notched a season-high eight strikeouts.

Stowers denied Baltimore's bid to jump on top in the first inning, throwing out Gunnar Henderson at the plate from right field on a two-out single by Ryan O'Hearn.

The Orioles didn't get another runner in scoring position until the sixth.

Key moment

The departure of Rogers opened the door for Miami to crank up its offense against Baltimore's poor bullpen.

Key stat

Baltimore extended its streak of drawing a walk to a franchise-record 172 consecutive games when O'Hearn drew a base on balls leading off the ninth.

Up next

Orioles rookie Brandon Young (0-3, 6.14 ERA) seeks his first big league victory Sunday in a matchup against the Marlins and 22-year-old Eury Pérez (2-2, 4.00).

