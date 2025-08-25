BALTIMORE (AP) — Jarren Duran hit a three-run homer off Tomoyuki Sugano and Roman Anthony contributed a solo shot to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Monday night.

Duran's 13th homer erased a two-run deficit in the fifth inning and propelled the second-place Red Sox to their fourth win in five games.

Sugano (10-6) gave up four runs and six hits in six innings to absorb his first loss in eight starts since July 2. Six days earlier, the 35-year-old rookie from Japan held Boston without an earned run over five innings in a Baltimore victory.

After Anthony hit the first leadoff homer of his career, Baltimore's Colton Cowser smacked a solo homer in the second inning and added a two-run single in the third.

Duran connected after singles by Connor Wong and Anthony, and the one-run lead held up.

Boston's Richard Fitts (2-4) gave up three runs in four innings before leaving with right biceps tightness. Fitts said he is going to be evaluated on Tuesday, but he was feeling “pretty good” after the game.

Garrett Whitlock struck out the side in the eighth after Gunnar Henderson hit a leadoff double, and Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his 25th save in 27 tries.

Chapman has not allowed a hit in his last 13 appearances, the longest streak in Red Sox history.

Key moment

In the seventh inning, Baltimore's Dylan Carlson was called safe at third on a sacrifice bunt by Luis Vázquez. But after a Boston challenge, the call was overturned. Jackson Holliday followed with a deep flyball that would have easily got Carlson home.

Key stat

Duran has reached base in 19 straight games, tying his career high. It's the longest current streak in the majors.

Up next

Kyle Bradish makes his first start for Baltimore since June 2024, returning from Tommy John surgery to face the Red Sox and Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.72 ERA) on Tuesday night.

