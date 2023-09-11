Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Brandon Belt was removed from Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the 6th inning with lower back muscle spasms, the team announced.

UPDATE: 1B/DH Brandon Belt was removed from tonight's game with lower back muscle spasms. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 12, 2023

Belt returned to the lineup on Monday after missing eight games with a back issue and an illness.

He went 0-2 with two strikeouts, before he was replaced by Spencer Horwitz.

The 35-year-old has appeared in 97 games this season and has a .251 average with 16 homers and 38 RBIs.

Belt is in his first season with the Jays after spending the first 12 seasons of his MLB career with the San Francisco Giants.