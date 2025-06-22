NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run double off the right-center field wall in a three-run eighth inning, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 Sunday.

New York won its second straight after losing seven of its previous eight games.

A day after the Orioles were held hitless for seven innings by Clarke Schmidt, Jackson Holliday singled on Will Warren’s first pitch, setting up a two-run first that included Ryan O’Hearn’s run-scoring single and Colton Cowser’s RBI double.

Orioles backup catcher Maverick Handley left after being knocked over in the second during a collision at the plate with Chisholm, who scored on DJ LeMahieu’s single against Dean Kremer.

Ben Rice singled off Bryan Baker (3-2) leading off the eighth and Giancarlo Stanton's single put runners at the corners. Chisholm doubled and is hitting .350 (21 for 60) with 11 RBIs since returning from the injured list, raising his average to .242.

New York boosted the lead when Gary Sánchez dropped shortstop Gunnar Henderson's throw on LeMahieu's grounder, allowing Chisholm to slide across the plate.

Fernando Cruz (2-3) struck out the side in the eighth and has 50 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings. Devin Williams pitched around a two-out single in the ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.

In a game that started at 11:39 a.m. to fulfill a Major League Baseball national television contract, Warren gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Key stat

New York had been 1-22 when trailing after seven innings.

Key moment

Baker fell behind Chisholm in the count 3-0, then left a fastball over the plate.

Up next

Orioles: LHP Trevor Rogers (0-0, 3.12) starts Monday night's homestand opener against Texas and LHP Patrick Corbin (4-6, 3.91).

Yankees: Rookie RHP Allan Winans makes his New York and season debut on Monday night at Cincinnati, which starts LHP Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.71).

