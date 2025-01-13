Reliever Jeff Hoffman failed a physical with the Atlanta Braves that nixed a potential deal prior to signing with the Toronto Blue Jays, reports Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

This comes after FanSided's Robert Murray reported last week that an issue with Hoffman's shoulder came up during a physical with the Baltimore Orioles that also prevented a potential deal.

According to Murray, the Orioles and Hoffman had reached an agreement on a three-year, $40 million contract before things fell apart. Hoffman and the Blue Jays struck a three-year, $33 million deal soon after with incentives that could push the figure as high as $39 million.

Hoffman was an All-Star for the first time in 2024, recording 10 saves and a 2.17 ERA in 68 outings with the Philadelphia Phillies, building on a strong 2023 where he had a 2.41 ERA. The 32-year-old has also struck out 158 batters in 118.2 innings pitched the past two seasons.

Hoffman was drafted by the Jays with the ninth overall pick in the 2014 MLB Entry Draft and spent parts of two years in the system before being dealt to the Colorado Rockies in a blockbuster trade involving shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. He made his big-league debut for the Rockies in 2016 and pitched five seasons there before joining the Cincinnati Reds in 2021. Hoffman then moved over to the Phillies two years later where he became a highly-effective late-inning reliver.

In 256 appearances across nine MLB seasons, Hoffman has a 4.82 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.