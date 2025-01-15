New Toronto Blue Jays reliver Jeff Hoffman said Wednesday he’ll have an extra chip on his shoulder when facing the Baltimore Orioles after a deal between him and the O’s fell through earlier this month.

“Yes. We can add them to the list,” Hoffman told reporters Wednesday when asked if he’ll feel more motivated while pitching against Baltimore.

Robert Murray of FanSided was first to report that Hoffman and the Orioles had originally progressed toward a three-year, $40 million deal before things fell apart due to concerns over his shoulder. Mark Bowman of The Athletic’s reported Monday contract talks with the Braves also fell through regarding his shoulder.

Hoffman said he did not agree with the flagged physicals and said everything is normal with his throwing arm.

“The Blue Jays see me for what I am. I’d rather be in a place like that anyways,” he said.

Hoffman and the Jays struck an agreement over the weekend on a three-year, $33 million contract with incentives that can push the deal to as high as $39 million.

The 32-year-old was an All-Star for the first time in 2024, recording 10 saves and a 2.17 ERA in 68 outings with the Philadelphia Phillies, building on a strong 2023 where he had a 2.41 ERA. The 32-year-old has also struck out 158 batters in 118.2 innings pitched the past two seasons.

Hoffman was drafted by the Jays with the ninth overall pick in the 2014 MLB Entry Draft and spent parts of two years in the system before being dealt to the Colorado Rockies in a blockbuster trade involving shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. He made his big-league debut for the Rockies in 2016 and pitched five seasons there before joining the Cincinnati Reds in 2021. Hoffman then moved over to the Phillies two years later where he became a highly-effective late-inning reliver.

In 256 appearances across nine MLB seasons, Hoffman has a 4.82 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.