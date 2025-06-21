WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jeffrey Springs allowed three hits in a season-high 7 1/3 innings, rookie Nick Kurtz homered for a third straight game and the Athletics beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Friday night.

Springs (6-5) struck out six and walked one, throwing 104 pitches for his first win since May 13. He left with a 4-1 lead after giving up Angel Martínez's homer.

Kurtz followed a two-out single by Brent Rooker with his 10th home run — a 406-foot shot to left-center field — to give the Athletics the lead against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee (4-7).

Tyler Soderstrom singled leading off the second and two straight fielding errors by José Ramírez at third loaded the bases. Lawrence Butler singled for a 3-0 lead.

Wilson had a two-out RBI single for a 4-0 lead in the seventh. Soderstrom singled with two outs in the eighth, stole his fifth base and scored on Luis Urías' single for the final run.

Michael Kelly got the final two outs in the eighth and Mason Miller pitched the ninth, closing out the four-hitter with help from another dazzling catch by Denzel Clarke.

Bibee allowed five runs — four earned — on 11 hits with season highs of eight innings and 10 strikeouts.

The Athletics have won six of their last eight.

Key moment

Cleveland never recovered after Kurtz homered for the fifth time in his last six games and the ninth time in his last 15.

Key stat

Kurtz, who played his first game on April 23, is the only player to hit four home runs in the ninth inning or later in a five-game span of a single season. He is one of five players age 22 or younger to hit two walk-off homers in a calendar month.

Up next

Guardians RHP L.L. Ortiz (3-8, 4.64 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Athletics RHP Mitch Spence (2-1, 3.50).

