NEW YORK (AP) — Jen Pawol will work the plate for Saturday night's Triple-A Championship game in Las Vegas between Oklahoma City and either Durham or Norfolk.

Pawol has worked major league spring training games and the 46-year-old is bidding to become the first woman to umpire a major league game.

She made her professional debut in 2016 and worked at Triple-A this season.

“This assignment is certainly the highlight of my umpiring career so far," Pawol said in a statement Thursday. "I want to thank my regular-season partners, crew chief Jonathan Parra and Austin Jones, for their support and camaraderie all season.”

Parra will work first base, Matt Brown will be at second and Dexter Kelley at third.

“Jen’s continued development in Triple-A merits the home plate assignment for this weekend’s championship game in Las Vegas,” MLB director of umpire development Rich Rieker said in a statement. "We also look forward to seeing her in upcoming Arizona Fall League games as she continues on her path.”

