MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman homered for the Dodgers, who lost for only the second time in their last 10 games.

With automatic runner Xavier Edwards on second to start the 10th, J.P. Feyereisen (0-2) intentionally walked Kyle Stowers and allowed a single to Agustin Ramirez to load the bases. The Dodgers used five infielders to face Sánchez, but he still found a hole with a liner up the middle to score Edwards from third.

Jesús Tinoco (2-0) threw two innings of relief for the win, the Marlins' fifth walk-off victory of the season.

Solo homers by homers by Ohtani and Freeman off Marlins reliever Anthony Veneziano in the sixth erased a 2-1 deficit before the Marlins retook the lead on Connor Norby’s RBI double and Dane Myers’ run-scoring single in the bottom half.

Ohtani’s turn came up again in the seventh and he tied it at 4 with a run-scoring double.

Liam Hicks’ two-run drive off Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin in the fifth gave the Marlins a 2-1 lead.

Freeman extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single against Miami starter Cal Quantrill in the first.

Quantrill allowed one run and four hits and struck out six in five innings.

Gonsolin gave up two runs and four hits and struck out eight in five innings.

Key moment

With Ohtani at third and two bases unoccupied in the seventh, the Marlins opted to pitch to the surging Freeman. Miami reliever Calvin Faucher struck out Freeman swinging for the third out.

Key stat

Freeman is 19 for 42 with four homers and 14 RBIs during his hitting streak. The homer Tuesday was the 42nd by Freeman against Miami, surpassing Ryan Zimmerman and Ryan Howard for most by a Marlins opponent.

Up next

The Dodgers hadn't announced a starter for the series finale Wednesday. RHP Valente Bellozo (0-2, 4.97) will start for the Marlins.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb