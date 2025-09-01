ST. LOUIS (AP) — JJ Bleday homered twice and Zack Gelof had a home run among his three hits as the Athletics snapped a three-game skid with an 11-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Luis Morales (3-0) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out a career-best eight batters in 5 2/3 innings. It was the first time Morales had allowed multiple runs in six career appearances.

Sonny Gray (12-8) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and three walks in six-plus innings for the Cardinals, who lost their second straight after winning three in a row.

Bleday hit his second homer of the game and 12th of the season in the sixth inning to extend the Athletics’ lead to 5-1. It was the second multi-homer game for the 27-yera-old outfielder.

Bleday hit a two-run shot in the fourth and Gelof followed with a 385-foot shot to right field.

Darell Hernaiz doubled to leadoff the sixth inning, and Colby Thomas singled to center field to drive him in to give the Athletics a 4-1 lead.

Iván Herrera his his 12th home run of the season to leadoff the bottom of the fourth inning to put the Cardinals on the board.

Key moment

Bleday hit a two-run shot down the right field line for his first homer of the game, and Gelof added his second homer of the season two pitches later to give the Athletics a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth. It was the third time the Athletics hit consecutive homers this season.

Key stat

Athletics DH Brent Rooker was 2 for 5 with a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs.

Up next

Athletics RHP Luis Severino (6-11, 4.82 ERA) faces Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (6-10, 5.04) Tuesday night.

