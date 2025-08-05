ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell hit a two-run homer, Yusei Kikuchi allowed four hits in six innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Monday night.

The Rays struck in the opening frame when Yandy Díaz doubled to right and scored on Junior Caminero’s sacrifice fly to center field. Kikuchi (5-7) escaped without further damage and finished with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Yoán Moncada reached on a fielder’s choice for the Angels in the second inning before Adell launched a 428-foot homer to left-center off Adrian Houser (6-3), putting Los Angeles ahead 2-1.

The Angels made it 4-1 in the third inning on Taylor Ward's two-run single. Bryce Teodosio doubled in the sixth and Zach Neto drove him in with a double of his own that put the Angels up 5-1.

Houser worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing 11 hits and five runs while striking out three.

Angels pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.

Christopher Morel finished 0 for 4 with four strikeouts for the Rays.

Key moment

Nolan Schanuel was hit by a pitch, and Mike Trout doubled to left field to open the third inning. Ward followed with a single to center that drove both runners in and gave the Angels a three-run lead.

Key stat

Ward and Teodosio both had three hits.

Up next

The Rays and Angels face off again Tuesday night. RHP Ryan Pepiot (6-9, 3.80 ERA) is expected to start for Tampa Bay against RHP José Soriano (7-8, 3.65 ERA) for Los Angeles.

