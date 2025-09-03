KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jo Adell homered and drove in every run for the Los Angeles Angels in their 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

Adell hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning for the second consecutive game. His three-run shot to center field on the first pitch he saw from reliever John Schreiber gave the Angels a 3-2 lead in this one.

Yoán Moncada, aboard on a single when Adell went deep, doubled off Lucas Erceg (6-4) in the eighth before scoring on Adell’s two-out single for a 4-3 advantage. Adell’s 33 homers and 90 RBIs are career highs.

Reid Detmers struck out two in the ninth for his third save.

Angels star Mike Trout sat out again after getting scratched from the lineup Tuesday night because of a skin infection on his left arm.

Salvador Perez had a one-out double in the seventh for the Royals off winning pitcher Robert Stephenson (1-0). It was his 33rd double this season and the 625th extra-base hit of his career, tying Frank White for third on the franchise list. Adam Frazier doubled to tie it at 3.

Mike Yastrzemski had a sacrifice fly in the first inning to help the Royals take a 2-0 lead against Caden Dana, making his first start this season and the fourth of his career. Dana allowed two hits and one earned run over five innings.

Royals rookie Ryan Bergert gave up one hit and left with a 2-0 lead after issuing a leadoff walk to Zach Neto in the sixth. Bergert struck out six and walked three.

Kansas City (70-69) has lost three in a row and seven of 11.

Key moment

Kyle Isbel was on second base in the eighth when Angels reliever Andrew Chafin struck out Bobby Witt Jr. for the second out. Chafin then fanned Vinnie Pasquantino in a 12-pitch duel to keep it 4-3.

Key stat

The Angels have won the first two games of the series, improving to 162-144 at Kaufmann Stadium.

Up next

Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-9, 4.89 ERA) starts Thursday opposite Royals LHP Noah Cameron (7-6, 2.92).

