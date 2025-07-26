ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joc Pederson is expected to be back in the Texas Rangers lineup Sunday after missing 52 games because of a broken right hand.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said before Saturday night's game against Atlanta that Pederson would be activated from the injured list before the series finale and be the designated hitter Sunday against the Braves. Pederson was already back in the Texas clubhouse after two rehab games with Triple-A Round Rock.

“Got a lot of swings on live pitching. He's counting those as game at-bats, he said he had 18 of them,” Bochy said. “Anyway, with a couple of games there, he said he felt comfortable, saw the ball well, hand feels good, so we think he's ready to go.”

Pederson hit .131 with two home runs and six RBIs in his first 46 games with the Rangers after signing a $37 million, two-year contract during free agency in December. The 33-year-old and two-time World Series champion was at .052 through 19 games after going through an 0-for-41 slump.

He suffered the broken hand May 24 when he was hit by a pitch, an 87.5 mph cutter from Chicago White Sox right-hander Bryse Wilson.

Pederson has made 36 of his 38 starts at DH, and two at first base. Bochy said he will primarily be the DH when he rejoins the team.

After being part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series title played at Globe Life Field to end the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, Pederson was with the Braves for their championship the following year.

