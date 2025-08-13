NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Ryan allowed a run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Yankees 4-1 on Wednesday night, breaking a nine-game losing streak to New York.

Ryan (12-5) allowed only a homer to Cody Bellinger in the game that was delayed at the start for 1 hour, 52, minutes because of rain.

The right-hander struck out seven, walked two and threw his hardest pitch of the season when he struck out Aaron Judge on a 97.7 mph fastball in the first. After Bellinger homered, Ryan struck out the next four hitters and allowed two baserunners the rest of the way.

Kody Clemens hit a two-run double and Royce Lewis added an RBI double in Minnesota’s three-run sixth off Yerry De Los Santos (0-1) and Mark Leiter Jr.

Rookie Luke Keaschall had an RBI groundout as the Twins beat the Yankees for the first time since April 26, 2023.

Minnesota ended its skid to New York after executive chair Joe Pohlad announced his family will remain the principal owner and add two new investment groups instead.

Kody Funderburk struck out Austin Wells to end the seventh, and Justin Topa had a six-out save to finish the five-hitter.

New York rookie Cam Schlitter allowed one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings. The hard-throwing righty retired the first nine hitters until Trevor Larnach walked ahead of a double by Byron Buxton.

Key Moment

Infield hits by Buxton and Keaschall started Minnesota’s rally. Clemens followed with a two-strike double, took third when center fielder Trent Grisham bobbled the ball and scored on the Lewis double.

Key Stat

Clemens was hitless in his previous 18 at-bats before his double.

Up Next

Minnesota RHP Bailey Ober (4-7, 5.16 ERA) opposes Detroit RHP Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.35) at home Thursday night. New York RHP Luis Gil (0-1, 7.27) opposes RHP Andre Pallante (6-9, 4.95) in the opener of a three-game series at St. Louis on Friday night.

