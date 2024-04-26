MIAMI (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.

Jacob Young and Trey Lipscomb had two hits each while Derek Law (1-1) struck out five over two scoreless innings of relief for the Nationals.

“That’s a good win on the road — first game of a series,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “The boys really fought. Really proud of the group. It was a group effort.”

The Marlins lost their fourth straight and dropped to an NL-worst 6-21. They remain winless this season in series openers.

“We are not gonna quit. That’s not who we are,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “That’s not in my DNA.”

Marlins reliever Calvin Faucher (1-1) allowed a leadoff single to Lipscomb and walked CJ Abrams with one out. Jesse Winker reached on an infield single before Meneses hit a line drive to center.

“Just tried to relax and go to the plate focused. Trying to look for a good pitch that I know I can take a good swing at,” Meneses said through a translator. “You try to win games any way you can so when you have a big at bat to help the team that way, the emotions just come out.”

Meneses had a similar situation with the bases loaded in the sixth but grounded into a double play to tie it at 1-all.

“I think I was a little more focused on trying to stay short to the ball and try to get a good pitch to hit,” Meneses said of his plate appearance in the eighth.

Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Marlins starter Anthony Maldonado threw three scoreless innings in his major league debut. Maldonado, who was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville after original starter Jesús Luzardo was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday, allowed three hits and struck out two.

Luzardo experienced tightness in his left elbow during a throwing session Thursday.

Nick Fortes’ RBI single off Nationals starter Trevor Williams in the third put Miami ahead 1-0.

Miami’s Nick Gordon was thrown out at the plate on a relay throw from second baseman Luis García as he attempted to score from first on Vidal Bruján’s single to center in the fourth.

Williams gave up one run and five hits over five innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out one.

“I think every time a starter goes out there we’re giving the team a chance to win,” Williams said. “We’re doing a great job of keeping us within striking distance.“

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (right elbow-forearm strain) continues to improve with his throwing program but will need multiple bullpen sessions before a rehab outing. … INF Nick Senzel (stomach illness) felt better and was available off the bench.

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (left shoulder impingement) completed three innings of two-run ball in a 59-pitch rehab outing with Jacksonville on Friday. ... INF Jake Burger (left intercostal muscle strain) took batting practice and had a full infield workout Friday.

UP NEXT

LHP Mitchell Parker (2-0, 1.50) will start for the Nationals on Saturday while the Marlins will go with RHP Edward Cabrera (1-0, 3.27).

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb