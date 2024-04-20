WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses hit an RBI single in the 10th inning after Ryan Pressly blew the save in the ninth for Houston and the Washington Nationals came back to defeat the Houston Astros 5-4 on Saturday.

Meneses led off the 10th against Seth Martinez (1-2) and lined his first pitch to the wall in right-center, scoring Nasim Nuñez from second base with the winning run.

Washington had tied it with two runs in the ninth against Houston, which has lost 11 of its last 12 extra-inning games.

Nick Senzel reached on catcher's interference by Yainer Diaz and went to third on CJ Abrams' double off Pressly, who was in after usual closer Josh Hader pitched four times in the previous six days. Jesse Winker's single to center tied it at 4. It was the sixth blown save for the Astros in eight chances.

Kyle Finnegan (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.

Houston trailed 2-1 entering the seventh before getting RBI singles from Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña. Tucker added another RBI single in the eighth to make it 4-2.

Ronel Blanco, who tossed a no-hitter to start the season and came in with a 0.86 ERA, went six innings, giving up two runs and five hits. Blanco allowed baserunners in four of six innings and gave up his first extra-base hit of the season, Abrams’ homer leading off the first for Washington.

Nationals starter Trevor Williams allowed a first-inning run and gave up three hits. He struck out four without a walk.

Williams retired the final 13 batters he faced, beginning with Chas McCormick, who struck out and was called for batter’s interference on the play, negating a stolen base by Pena and ending the second inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros manager Joe Espada said LHP Framber Valdez (left elbow soreness) threw about 30 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday and “looked pretty good.” Valdez could return to the rotation without a rehab start.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Cristian Javier (2-0, 1.54) starts Sunday against rookie LHP Mitchell Parker (1-0, 3.60), who'll make his first start at Nationals Park.

