Joey Votto walked and popped out in two plate appearances on Wednesday as he continued a rehab assignment with the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays.

Votto started at first base and batted second against the Daytona Tortugas. After his two at-bats, he was pinch-hit for by Cristian Feliz in a game Dunedin would go on to win 3-2.

Votto, a six-time MLB All-Star, appeared in two games in the Florida Complex League earlier this week.

This week's action has marked Votto's first time playing since spring training, when he hit a home run in his only at bat before injuring his ankle stepping on a bat in the dugout.

The 40-year-old native of Toronto signed with the Jays in March on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

Votto slashed .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI in 65 games last season with the Cincinnati Reds in the final year of a 10-year, $225 million deal. Prior to signing with Toronto, Votto had played his entire 17-year MLB career with Cincinnati.